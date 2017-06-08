Brighton PD: Man made threats about having gun at school

Foundations Academy (Photo: Google Maps)

BRIGHTON - A man who allegedly made threats about having a gun to staff supervising a summer program at a local elementary school was arrested on Wednesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police were called to Foundations Academy, 340 South 45th Avenue, on reports of an unwanted party who had entered the school.

Arriving officers were told that 21-year-old Isaiah Padilla had entered the building and told staff he was there to pick up two children who were not present at the school.

Staff told police that Padilla appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

After being asked to leave repeatedly, Padilla began wandering around the school – prompting staff to evacuate the children.

As they were leaving, a staff member reported that Padilla opened the door they were exiting and stated that he had a gun.

Because staff had not seen Padilla leave, officers conducted a search of the facility.

Students and several officers took shelter at a residence near the school until they were reunited with their parents.

Police say Padilla was not located during the search, but was later arrested and booked into the Adams County Detention Center.

Padilla is facing charges for felony menacing and interfering with students, faculty, or staff of an educational institute.

