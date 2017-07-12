Burglar takes $200,000 in watches from Macy's in the Galleria

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, at approximately 12:18 a.m., an unknown male suspect burglarized a department store located in the 5100 block of the West Alabama Street in Houston, Texas. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston police investigators are looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing more than $200,000 in high-end watches from the Macy’s at the Galleria.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for an arrest in the crime, which happened at about 12:18 a.m. on June 10.

On Wednesday police released video and photos of the suspect walking through the store’s parking garage in the 5100 block of W. Alabama. Police say the man used a small tool to break the glass doors to the department store on the second level. He then went inside and smashed glass cases.

The suspect took the watches and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Police believe he could be linked to other burglaries in the Houston area.

The man was wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Records show burglars also broken into the Galleria to steal watches in February. In that instance the crooks stole 42 watches worth $190,000.

