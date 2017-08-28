Burglars smash gun dealer garage, make off with dozens of weapons

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

COLORADO SPRINGS - Burglars smashed through a gate and a garage door at a Colorado Springs gun dealer, making off with dozens of weapons.



“They rammed the garage door down and the gates,” Mel Bernstein, the owner of Dragon Arms, told 9NEWS.



As he spoke Monday afternoon, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were working through inventory records to determine exactly what was taken.



“We are talking dozens,” said ATF spokeswoman Lisa Meiman.



Meiman said she believed a majority of the guns had been recovered, but she would not say whether anyone had been arrested.



The break-in was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday at Dragon Arms, located at 1200 Dragonman Drive east of Colorado Springs.



Bernstein, who said he was limited in what he could disclose by the ATF, said “it was like an inside job – they didn’t do it while I was here.”

