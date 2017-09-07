Burlington boy who killed parents, hurt siblings wants more freedom

(Photo: Facebook)

BURLINGTON - Back in 2011, he was just 12 years old when he shot his parents to death and tried to kill his 5-year-old sister and 9-year-old brother.

Gedeon Long is 19 now, and set to appear in a Burlington court on Thursday morning.

The Colorado Department of Youth Services is asking a judge to allow him to serve the rest of his juvenile corrections time in a less secure facility, according to 13th Judicial District Attorney Brittny Lewton.

9NEWS hasn’t previously named Long because he was a child when he pleaded guilty to several charges, including two-counts of first degree murder for killing his parents and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for trying to kill his siblings.

(Photo: Facebook)

Long is legally an adult now, and his hearing has been opened to the public.

In 2011, Long was sentenced to seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of Charles and Marilyn Long.

According to law enforcement at the time, the 12-year-old shot and stabbed his 9-year-old brother Ethan, and stabbed and slashed the throat of his 5-year-old sister Sarah.

Both survived and were adopted by Charles’ brother Wally Long.

Lewton says Long will complete his juvenile incarceration in September 2018.

She told 9NEWS the Colorado Department of Youth Services, through the Attorney General’s office, is petitioning for Long to be released to a more open campus facility.

Lewton said Long has already been given multiple passes to go out to the community.

The original plea agreement was to serve in the Department of Youth Corrections, according to Lewton.

Gedeon Long (Photo: Facebook)

The request to put Gedeon into a less secure facility would be a reward for his good behavior while in custody for the last 6 years.

The Department of Youth Corrections, which is being represented by the Attorney General's Office, says he's earned it. And he's about to be released from his overall sentence in 2018, so a less secure facility would serve as a step to his eventual release.

The Department of Youth Corrections would have to prove in court that Long is ready for less restrictive placement, Lewton said.

The Longs had seven kids. Ethan and Sarah were the youngest. Wally Long, the kids’ uncle-turned-dad, told 9NEWS reporter Anastasiya Bolton the two were still in counseling six years later, but were doing well.

Long says he is opposed to Gedeon being placed in a less restrictive facility.

9NEWS will update the story once the court hearing is done.

