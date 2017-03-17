Business owner allegedly stole thousands

Gaval (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

KUSA - The owner of a parking management business has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars of parking revenues, a press release from Denver’s District Attorney said.

Constance Volz is the owner of Premier Parking, LLC, which did business under the name of Spire Parking. Supposedly between December 2013 and June 2014, Volz siphoned off thousands of dollars that were amassed by her but owed to two owners of parking garages on 17th Street.

It is alleged that the money was to cover a patent for a parking operation system.

Volz was arrested March 14. Her bond was set at $10,000.

She faces two counts of theft equal to or greater than $100,000 but less than $1 million.

Volz is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 5.

