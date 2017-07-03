5x5 buck, evidence seuzed by CPW

CRAIG, CO - A California man could lose his hunting and fishing privileges for life in most states after committing several wildlife crimes.

Kyle Odle, 29, is from Menifee, California, but he violated hunting rules and regulations for years in Colorado.

Odle hunted without a license, illegally possessed a mule deer, and wasted game meat. He even illegally guided several hunters for a profit, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

He initially faced charges for illegal possession of a deer, failure to pursue wounded game, and two felony counts of illegal outfitting.

According to CPW officers, the California resident was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps at the time of his arrest and used it to his advantage.

He lied about his Colorado residency by presenting falsified military documents to wildlife officers. He then used his "residency" to illegally purchase a Colorado hunting license at a lower price.

Odle has left the military for unrelated reasons since then, according to a Marine Corps representative.

District Wildlife officer Johnathan Lambert says Odle has been illegally purchasing resident hunting licenses for several years now.

Odle pleaded guilty and must pay more than $5,500 in fines, make a $6,000 donation to Operation Game Thief, and return $5,500 to hunters he guided illegally for profit.

