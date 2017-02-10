Californians charged with possession of 14 pounds of heroin in Mesa County

April Gomez (Photo: MCSO photo)

MESA COUNTY, COLO. - About 14 pounds of heroin were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday morning by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

A black Nissan Altima was stopped at about 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 70 when a MCSO Task Force deputy noticed the car didn’t have a license plate and that the front driver's side window was tinted extremely dark.

Inside the car were Californians Ricky Medina, 24, and April Gomez, 23. While speaking with them, the deputy detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Permission was obtained to search the vehicle, and six large plastic-wrapped packages were found behind a panel. The substance inside the packages tested positive for heroin. The deputies' arresting document noted that 14 pounds is more than needed for personal use, but consistent with amounts needed for distribution.

Medina and Gomez were arrested on felony charges related to importing, distribution, and possession of heroin. They were booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility and are each being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

