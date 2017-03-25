Campus arson turned into teaching tool

Security at MSU is trying to locate whoever set fire to grass and bushes on campus.

DENVER - Auraria Campus Police have all the clues, but they're still looking for the person who set several fires last week.

The suspect, who was captured on survelliance video, is accused of setting fire to several areas of grass and bushes on campus.

Denver Fire and Denver Police are working to identifying the suspect.

9NEWS reporter Eddie Randle explains why police are now calling in students from MSU to help.

