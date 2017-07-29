Can you help police solve this bank robbery?

Can you help police ID this man? (Photo: Aurora PD)

Police could use your help identifying a bank robbery suspect in Aurora - it shouldn't be too hard because the suspect didn't feel the need to hide their identity at all.

The man did try and put on a bright shirt with a Dallas Cowboys hat - but his face is completely visible.

Aurora Police say they and the FBI Rocky Mountains Safe Streets Taskforce needs your help finding him after he robbed the Chase Bank on East Quincy Avenue Friday evening.

Around 6, the suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. The suspect got some money and booked it on foot out of the bank and was last seen heading west, police say.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with a stocky build, short - about 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 - wearing a grey baseball cap, red t-shirt with a Tabasco logo and blue pants. His face can be clearly seen in the photos - please take a look.

Anyone with info is asked to call Agent Mike Thrapp with the FBI at 303-313-6810 or tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward at 720-913-7867.

