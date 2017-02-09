Canon City teacher arrested for sex assault on child

Robert Davidson was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault of a child.

CANON CITY - A Fremont County teacher was arrested late Wednesday for sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Robert E. Davidson, 44, is an instructor at Cañon City High School according to a release from the Cañon City police department. He's been placed on administrative leave by the Fremont RE-1 School District pending the outcome of this investigation.

Davidson is being held without bond at the Fremont County Detention Facility.

