Canon City teacher arrested for sex assault on child

CANON CITY - A Fremont County teacher was arrested late Wednesday for sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
Robert E. Davidson, 44, is an instructor at Cañon City High School according to a release from the Cañon City police department. He's been placed on administrative leave by the Fremont RE-1 School District pending the outcome of this investigation.
Davidson is being held without bond at the Fremont County Detention Facility.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs