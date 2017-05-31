Car flips in to driveway of home

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CASTLE ROCK - A car lost control and flipped in to the driveway of a home in Castle Rock on Wednesday.

Just after 1:00 a.m. the car, said to be driving too fast, lost control and rolled in to a driveway off of Oakwood Dr.

The driver of the car is said to be 18-21 years-old.

Officers on scene couldn't say how many people were involved in the crash but stated that none were minors.

There were no serious injuries.

