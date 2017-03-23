Car stolen on Highway 24 and later found, thieves still wanted

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

MINTURN, COLO. - A driver and his passenger who were flagged down by two men on Highway 24 had the car stolen from them early Thursday morning, a news release from Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.

The car was driving between Leadville and Minturn, when just before 3:30 a.m. it was flagged down by the men on the side of the road.

Once the driver had pulled over, one of the men pulled a gun on the driver, getting him out of the car. The passenger was removed by the second man, and the two carjackers then got into the car and drove toward Leadville.

The car was later found unoccupied on County Road 48 in Lake County.

The first man is described as a Hispanic man standing at 5 feet 8 inches with a heavy build. He had a thick beard and was sporting a beanie and blue jacket.

The second man is said to be young with a skinny build, last seen wearing a green jacket.

The two men are at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not try to contact them if you see them, and instead call 911.

Anyone with information on the two men or this crime are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, or submit a tip through 1-800-972-TIPS, www.tipsubmit.com, or send a text with STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

You could earn up to a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for your tip.

© 2017 KUSA-TV