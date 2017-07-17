Cards stolen from cars at country clubs used at Target

(Photo: Courtesy Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

LARIMER COUNTY - Authorities distributed photos Monday afternoon of three men who they say were caught on camera using stolen credit cards at a Fort Collins Target.

The cards were taken from cars parked at two area country clubs from July 7 to July 13. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says on each of these days between 1 p.m. and 6 a.m., someone took credit cards from two vehicles parked at the Fort Collins Country Club and Ptarmigan Country Club.

There were big events at the Fort Collins Country Club on each of those days.

There was no evidence of forced entry into the cars, investigators say.

It’s unclear when the suspects tried to use the stolen country club credit cards at Target.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-498-5539 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

