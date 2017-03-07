Caregiver sentenced to 10 years for art theft

(Photo: Pam Russell)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A caregiver arrested for stealing $100,000 of southwestern art from an 84-year-old artist has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Shawn West, the 51-year-old caregiver, stole more than 600 pieces of art from Delores Toscano, a well-known Colorado artist.

Toscano's son suspected West may be stealing and reached out to Wheat Ridge Police who set up an undercover art purchase with West.

Police recovered 17 pictures at the time of the undercover operation and an addition 66 items at West's home.

The theft included originals and prints of paintings, charcoal drawings, jewelry and a sculpture.

West has seven other felony convictions.

