Several Arapahoe County Sheriff's Ofice vehicles on Dry Creek Road at Yosemite. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

CENTENNIAL - A suspect was shot by an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy after a carjacking in a residential area of Centennial early Wednesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., deputies were called to Broncos Parkway and Jordan Road on a report of carjacking involving five suspects.

When a deputy in the area attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the car sped away going between 50 and 60 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit continued from there onto Easter Avenue and eventually to Dry Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office says when the stolen car tried to go north on Yosemite Street, it collided with another deputy’s vehicle.

The five suspects inside the stolen car fled the area on foot.

One of the suspects, who the sheriff's office says had a weapon, was shot by the deputy while running away.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A teen girl was taken into custody near the scene, along with another suspect detained by Denver Police.

Two other suspects are still at large.

The sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured.

Multiple roads in the area remain closed for investigation. Four canine teams are also doing searches in the area.

Two nearby schools – Willow Creek Elementary School and Dry Creek Elementary School – are both on a secured perimeter.

Dry Creek Road is closed in both directions from Quebec to Yosemite streets. Yosemite is also closed from Alton Way to Panorama Drive.

© 2017 KUSA-TV