Case remains cold after father is gunned down more than a decade ago

WESTMINSTER - Twelve years is a long time to miss a friend. It's an even longer time to go without knowing who killed him.

In 2005, 23-year-old Joseph Nelson was gunned down in front of his Westminster home at 3285 76th Ave., according to police.

“I think about him every day,” Gerard Ramirez said. “There are a lot of things that remind me of him.”

Ramirez said he and Nelson had been friends since middle school.

“He was just all about having fun and living life,” Ramirez said.

Nelson has a 12-year-old son, born right before he was killed. Nelson’s mother is raising him.

According to the description of Nelson’s cold case on the department’s website, Nelson approached a dark green 2-door Ford Explorer that stopped in front of his house. Nelson walked up to the car and was shot and killed.

According to the Westminster Police Department, “there is evidence to support we believe the shooting was gang-related.”

“We were never gangsters or anything,” Ramirez said. “He was never in a gang.”

Westminster Police say they're confident there were eyewitnesses to the shooting and they would like them to step forward.

Ramirez believes it’s time.

“Somebody knows something. I guarantee somebody knows something,” he said. “There was numerous people at that house when it happened and it had to be numerous people on that block when it happened. People had to see a car, people to see somebody. People had to see a license plate. If somebody would come forward, that would be awesome.”

Westminster Police are asking anyone with information call 303-658-4215.

“It's just coming to terms with it, you know, everybody just wants justice,” Ramirez said. “You just want closure. Until someone's actually caught, there won't be no closure.”

