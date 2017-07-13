CDOT auditor charges more than $20K to state credit cards: DA

(Photo: Denver District Attorney)

KUSA - A former auditor for the Colorado Department of Transportation is accused of using state-issued credit cards to rack up more than $20,000 in personal charges.

Christopher Wedor, 34, is accused of purchasing items like gift cards, electronics and software to his state-issued credit card and the credit cards of three subordinates.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann formally charged Wedor on Tuesday, and he turned himself in the following day. The thefts happened over a period of several months between May and December 2016.

Wedor is charged with one count of theft, two counts of identity theft, one count of computer crime, six counts of attempt to influence a public servant, and seven counts of forgery.

A court appearance date has not yet been scheduled.

© 2017 KUSA-TV