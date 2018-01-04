Charges filed after service dog shot during Wheat Ridge motel robbery

Jemelle Adams, 30, and Jasmine Martinez, 24, are accused of shooting a service dog while trying to steal prescription medication. (Photo: Courtesy Wheat Ridge Police Department)

KUSA - Charges have been filed against the two suspects in a November armed robbery at a Wheat Ridge motel where a service dog was shot, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Jasmine Nicole Martinez, 23, and Jemelle Charles Adams, 30, are facing a litany of charges including aggravated robbery, burglary and menacing, the DA says.

The pair was arrested back on December 5, almost a full month after allegedly breaking into a room at the American Motel near Interstate 70 and Kipling Street just before midnight, Wheat Ridge Police say.

Martinez reportedly knocked on the door to room 504 and gave a false name, asking to be let in, the DA says. There were two women inside the room and both denied Martinez entrance.

Adams, gun in hand, broke through the door and demanded "pills and money," according to the arrest affidavit. Then Martinez came in waving a gun around.

Both women in the room were assaulted, the DA says.

After one of the women was hit, her two dogs became incensed and attacked Adams.

The victim's 10-year-old service dog Nalla was shot in the shoulder. Adams is facing a separate charge of animal cruelty for allegedly shooting the dog, the DA says.

The pair fled the motel.

Adams was arrested in early December and is being held on unrelated charges in Adams County. His bond has been set at $500,000 in the Jefferson County case. His preliminary hearing is set for January 12 at 10 a.m. when he'll be told of the charges.

Martinez was arrested on December 1 and has a preliminary hearing set for January 12 at 8:30 a.m. when she'll be told of the charges. She's being held on $250,000 bond.

