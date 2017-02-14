Chase Bank in Aurora robbed Monday

Shots of the suspect. (Photo: Courtesy of the FBI)

AURORA, COLO. - A Chase Bank was robbed on Monday by a man who passed a note demanding money, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The robbery happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the Chase Bank at 5800 S. Parker Road. Afterward the robber ran away in an unknown direction.

The robber was described as Hispanic man with a medium build who’s around 35 to 40 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark t-shirt, dark pants and a dark knit cap.

Because of his appearance, the press release stated that he may work in the car service industry.

Keep in mind anyone who fits this description and who’s recently mentioned coming into money or who has changed their spending habits, the press release advised.

Anyone who has any information on this or any other bank robbery is asked to call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Callers can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-7867.

