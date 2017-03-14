Cherry Hills Village package thieves on the loose

(Photo: Courtesy Cherry Hills Village Police)

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE - Police released photos Tuesday of two suspects who they believe stole four packages from a home in Cherry Hills Village last month.

The suspects and their vehicle – a black Ford SUV with stolen plates – were spotted taking the packages from a home in the 4600 block of South Clarkson Street just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Authorities believe they also may be using a stolen credit card.

