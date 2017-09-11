Troopers seek driver who hit, killed young boy

Child killed in hit-and-run at 156th and Lipan. (Photo: Google Maps)

ADAMS COUNTY - A child is dead after a hit-and-run driver hit and killed him Monday night, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP says the young boy was struck by a vehicle at 7:40 p.m. He was flown to St. Anthony's North Hospital where he later died.

The crash happened at 156th Ave. and Lipan St. in far northern Adams County. It's unclear what led up to the wreck, but the driver of the vehicle didn't stop, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Neither the child's name nor age has been released at this time.

Someone nearby told CSP they saw a white SUV in the area of the crash, but investigators aren't sure if that was the vehicle that hit the child.

Anyone who might have information on the crash is asked to call Colorado State Patrol.

© 2017 KUSA-TV