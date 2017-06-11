Child safe after being held hostage by father overnight

LAKEWOOD - Lakewood police say a 2-year-old is safe after the child's father held the child hostage overnight Saturday.

James Pointer, 39, had texted the child's mother at some point during the day on Saturday threatening to hurt their children. She called police around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at Pointer's home in the 2300 block of S. Yukon Way, he refused to surrender. The 2-year-old as well as other children were home at the time.

Pointer allowed the other children to leave, but did not allow the 2-year-old to exit the home. Pointer was armed at the time.

Lakewood police say at that point, the call was treated as a hostage situation.

They say Pointer did not make any additional threats inside the home during that time.

Pointer eventually surrendered just before 11:00 am on Sunday morning. The child was not harmed.

Pointer was arrested and is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, child abuse, harassment and domestic abuse.

