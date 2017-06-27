Child sex offender caught while trying to reenter into U.S. after deportation

A 69-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Greeley has been arrested after trying to illegally reenter the U.S. from Mexico.

Francisco Diaz Perez will face state charges in Colorado. He had a warrant for his arrest for violating probation, and had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the sexual assault conviction.

Before Perez is even extradited to Colorado, he must first face charges for illegally re-entering into the U.S. after being deported.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found him on June 21 after inspecting a van traveling through Eagle Pass, Texas.

