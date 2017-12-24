Christmas gifts stolen from family of 5 kids

Louis Soliz says someone broke into his work truck and stole the Christmas gifts for his family of five kids. (Photo: Darren Rode)

WESTMINSTER - As people get ready during the last few hours before the Christmas holiday, Louis Soliz is just trying to figure out what to tell his kids.

"How am I gonna tell my kids that they're not gonna have Christmas," Soliz said.

Soliz and his wife Miranda have five kids spanning from the ages of 2 to 10. Though money was tight this year, Soliz says they managed to spend about $500 on gifts for the children.

"Me and my wife, we're only 26-years-old and we're trying to do all we can do," Soliz said.

Last Saturday night, he says the gifts were locked up in his work truck to hide them from the kids who were still awake. But, when he returned to the truck parked outside of his apartment near 83rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, Soliz says someone broke into his truck and took his tools, electronics, and all the gifts for the kids.

"That's what hurts me the most is my kids shouldn't be going through a rough Christmas like that," Soliz said.

He filed a report with Westminster Police, but Soliz says he and investigators are not optimistic that the gifts will be recovered.

"We're trying to pull something out of our sleeves and try to you know at least get them something," Soliz said.

Fortunately, the community has come out to support the Soliz family. Their online fundraising goal was not only met but surpassed the $500 they were asking. The family is also receiving gifts donated by Arvada Fire Department.

Of course, the family is also grateful for each other.

"I don't need nothing. My wife don't need nothing, but we'd like to see our kids happy," Soliz said.

