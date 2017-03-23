Closing arguments heard in case against accused ringleader in child prostitution case

Brock Franklin is accused of leading a child prostitution ring in Denver. (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

KUSA - A jury heard the closing arguments Thursday afternoon in the case against a man accused of running a child prostitution ring where prosecutors say he used violence and in some cases drugs to control his victims.

A Colorado state grand jury handed down an indictment against 31-year-old Brock Franklin in November 2015 on 39 counts – including violations of the Colorado organized crime act, pimping a child, patronizing a child prostitute, kidnapping and assault.

According to the indictment, Franklin ran a child prostitution ring with Michelle Payne, Isis Debreaux and Donye Johnson during the early months of 2015.

Franklin is accused of recruiting girls to be prostitutes through Facebook and then setting a series of rules for his victims to follow, including earning daily quotas. He also allegedly gave some of the victims marijuana and molly – and in one case, forced a girl to perform sex acts on him in front of the rest of the criminal enterprise.

He persuaded one of his victims to leave her parents' house to join his prostitution ring, and had her advertise her services on Backpage.com, the indictment alleges. He is also accused of giving her molly and encouraging her to use it.

Prosecutors say sometime between May 20, 2015 and June 10, 2015, Franklin punched the girl in the face repeatedly – severely injuring her right eye and ears.

Between January 26, 2015 and March 18, 2015, the indictment alleges Franklin forced another woman to work as a prostitute, and monitored her location using a GPS he had put on her cellphone without her permission.

The indictment also says Franklin tried to choke the woman when she tried to leave, and on another occasion, pistol-whipped her on her nose piercing.

Prosecutors also say Franklin repeatedly raped her.

The co-defendants in the case are accused of renting out hotel rooms where the illegal sex acts occurred – as well as in some cases participating themselves.

Two other men – David Fullenwiley Jones and Brandon Garrison – were also named in the indictment for their role in another sex ring where they recruited an underage girl to engage in prostitution and forced her to post ads on Backpage.com.

The indictment says they took her to a Motel 6 in Aurora to meet with sex buyers. Another man, Ralph Jones, was accused of harboring the girl in his Montbello home, according to the indictment.

