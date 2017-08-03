Colorado DA won't seek death penalty in triple homicide

Garrett Coughlin was booked on three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of first-degree murder during the commission of a robbery and aggravated robbery. (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado district attorney will not seek the death penalty against a man accused of fatally shooting three people in Coal Creek Canyon in April.



The Daily Camera reported Wednesday Garrett Coughlin has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and three counts of felony murder in the deaths of Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker.

RELATED: 24-year-old arrested in connection to Coal Creek Canyon triple murder

RELATED: 3 suspicious deaths under investigation in Coal Creek Canyon

Garnett also is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.



Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett said in a motion filed Tuesday while the murder charges are all Class 1 felonies that are eligible for the death penalty, he would not pursue it.

© 2017 Associated Press