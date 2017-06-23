Colorado man guilty in shooting over squirrel feeding flap

Gaval. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GUNBARREL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man has been found guilty of attempted second-degree murder for shooting his neighbor in the buttocks last year after an argument about feeding squirrels.



The Daily Camera reports jurors on Friday also found 60-year-old Jon Barbour of Gunbarrel guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He was jailed pending his Aug. 4 sentencing.



Boulder County prosecutors said Barbour's neighbors objected to his leaving peanuts for squirrels.



Barbour posted fliers explaining that he did so in memory of his recently deceased parents. Prosecutors said Barbour was angry because he heard Jeffrey Browning had torn down the fliers.



Browning reportedly stopped to talk with Barbour on May 12, 2016. Browning said he was shot as he walked away after seeing Barbour had a gun.



Barbour said Browning punched him in the head.

