Colorado Springs liquor store clerk fatally shot during robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS - A clerk at a Colorado Springs liquor store was shot and killed during a robbery late Wednesday night.

The robbery was reported just before midnight at Empire Wine and Liquor on North Academy Boulevard, KOAA-TV reports.

Officers found the victim, identified only as a 60-year-old man, with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

No suspect information has been released. Colorado Springs Police did say investigators don’t believe there’s an immediate danger to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information about the fatal incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

