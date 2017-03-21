KUSA
Colorado task force sees fewer leads in 2015 shootings

Associated Press , KUSA 6:32 AM. MDT March 21, 2017

LOVELAND, COLO. (AP) - Authorities say the investigation into a series of shootings in northern Colorado that began in April 2015 has slowed.

The Reporter-Herald reports a multi-agency task force investigating the shootings meets five times a week. But Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesman David Moore says tips are not coming in at as high of a volume as they previously were.

There are still 11 law enforcement agencies assigned to the Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force, but three of them no longer have personnel assigned to the force on a daily basis.

The group is investigating six shootings that took place between April 2015 and September 2015, including one that killed a bicyclist in Weld County and another that killed a 65-year-old man in Loveland.

Investigators have said a pickup truck and a Mini-Cooper are involved.


