Combative suspect dies after tased by police

THORNTON - A man who ran from police and attacked officers has died after a Taser was used to stop him.

Thornton Police say officers were called to the Western Convenience Store near Thornton Parkway and Huron Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday for a possible narcotics transaction involving two pick-up trucks. Police tried to talk to a person in a black pick-up truck when the driver got out and ran across Huron Street.

A Thornton officer chased the suspect to a nearby medical office parking lot. Officials say that’s when the suspect physically attacked the officer. The suspect remained combative as other officers came to help. A Federal Heights officer used his stun gun and the man was taken into custody and immediately experienced a medical episode, according to police. Officers asked for medical assistance and started performing CPR. The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Three Thornton police officers were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries suffered during the incident. Officials say all three officers are still being treated for their injuries.

Police recovered money and suspected narcotics from the suspect’s vehicle.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

