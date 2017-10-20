Community mourns after 2 killed, 1 hurt in FoCo shooting

Savannah McNealy attended CSU. (Photo: 9NEWS)

The Fort Collins community is trying to understand what led up to the shooting that killed two people before the gunman took his own life.

On Friday afternoon, friends, classmates and family shared their memories of Savannah McNealy. McNealy was a senior art student at Colorado State University who would have graduated in December.

Hours before the deadly shooting, McNealy was celebrating her birthday according to The Coloradoan. Police say McNealy was out socializing with a larger group Wednesday night before she and two others were shot.

It was supposed to be a night out celebrating McNealy but the 22-year-old's life was cut short less than two hours after her birthday.

Police believe Michael Zamora, 30, shot McNealy and two other people before turning the gun on himself just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

On McNealy's social media account Instagram, it looks like she and Zamora were a couple.

Public records show the two shared a common address in Fort Collins. McNealy posted a photo of the two in July and she wrote, "Happy birthday, roomie."

Air Force officials identified Zamora as a staff sergeant assigned to the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. In another Instagram photo, the couple was at the base in September with Zamora in his uniform.

In the early morning hours of October 19, another woman with McNealy was shot and is expected to recover. Police are not identifying her to protect her privacy. Tristian Kemp, 26, was also with the group and killed.

All three had taken a rideshare to the apartment complex before they were attacked.

Kemp's aunt told 9NEWS he was an Air Force veteran working as a civilian contractor for the military. She said he was in Colorado on vacation.

"Thinking of the type of person Tris was, my brother and I, you know we were thinking that Tris was trying to protect them - the girl - because that's the type of person he is," said Rian Unpingco. "You know Tristian, he's a true gentleman and he's a peacemaker."

Police said Zamora was with the group celebrating earlier in the night. Two rifles and a handgun were found at the apartment complex and are registered to him.

According to Facebook, Kemp and Zamora were friends.

Kemp's aunt said her nephew was raised in Guam and moved to the U.S. to join the military.

"Our plan is to bring our boy home. We are working with the funeral home in Colorado and a funeral home on Guam to bring him home," said Unpingco.

