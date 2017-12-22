Convicted murderer Darius Ratcliff sentenced to life plus 128 years in prison

Darius Ratcliff, 21, has been charged in a string of crimes -- including a murder in Denver. (Photo: Courtesy DPD)

KUSA - Darius Ratcliff, a man convicted of opening fire on a crowd and killing one person as well as shooting at police officers, was sentenced Friday to life in prison plus 128 years.

The District Attorney's Office says his sentences will run consecutively.

Ratcliff, 21, was convicted on December 4 after a four-day trial of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after shooting into a crowd of people at a house party he was attending back in November 2015, the DA's office says.

He was reportedly trying to get the group of people to leave after they were asked to leave the party on the 100 block of S. Bannock Avenue. One person was killed and three others were hurt.

The DA's office says he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge, and 48 years in prison for each attempted murder charge.

Ratcliff was also sentenced Friday to 32 years in prison for shooting at cops after a police chase he started because he was in a vehicle suspected of being involved a drive-by shooting, officials say.

In July of last year, Denver Police tried to stop Ratcliff in the 3300 block of N. Olive Street, but he fled officers. After ditching the vehicle, officers found him nearby. He started shooting at them, so an officer shot back and hit him in the gut.

That's not it.

The DA's office also says he's facing charges of second, third and fourth-degree burglary and one count of criminal mischief for allegedly burgling a dispensary back in June 2016.

In September 2015, Ratcliff is accused by authorities of four counts of attempted murder, four counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of menacing and four counts of illegal discharge of a firearm after a shooting on the 3300 block of N. Colorado Boulevard.

He's also facing an escape from pending felony charge for fleeing from police while being escorted from the city jail to Denver Health Medical Center in September of last year.

He was caught moments later.

All three cases are pending.

