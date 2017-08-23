Cops pull over 13-year-old, find 25 pounds of meth

A Mesa County deputy who conducted a traffic stop 13 miles from the Utah border Tuesday morning found not only that a 13-year-old was driving a vehicle in question, but also that there were 23 packages containing crystal meth inside.

KUSA 12:47 PM. MDT August 23, 2017

