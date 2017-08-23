Cops pull over 13-year-old, find 25 pounds of meth

(Photo: Courtesy Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

MESA COUNTY - A Mesa County deputy who conducted a traffic stop 13 miles from the Utah border Tuesday morning found not only that a 13-year-old was driving a vehicle in question, but also that there were 23 packages containing crystal meth inside.

The two passengers inside the vehicle, identified as German Michel-Arreola, 22, and Irene Michel-Arreola, 19, were taken into custody and being held in the Mesa County Detention facility.

9NEWS is not naming the 13-year-old driver because he is under 18. He is being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.

German Michel-Arreola (Photo: Courtesy Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

All three suspects are from Los Angeles, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. At this point, investigators can’t confirm if they are related.

They face charges for:

-Distribution/Manufacturing/Possession with Intent more than 112 grams of meth

-Special circumstances import of methamphetamine

The 13-year-old faces additional charges for failing to drive in a designated lane and driving without a valid driver’s license.

