Coroner: Baby suffocated during Fort Collins mom's 18-hour nap

Mandi Woodall (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The infant found dead inside a Fort Collins home in late May accidentally suffocated in bed while his mother slept with him, according to findings from the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

The boy's 28-year-old mother, Mandi Woodall, was arrested following his death. She faces charges of child abuse resulting in death and two separate counts of felony child abuse.

The autopsy report indicated that Woodall's 3-month-old son asphyxiated due to someone sleeping on top of him, constrictive bedding or a combination of the two. The coroner ruled the death an accident.

Woodall initially told investigators that she took a two-hour nap with her baby and woke up to find him unresponsive. Investigators later came to believe that she actually was asleep for about 18 hours prior to waking and finding the child unresponsive.

