Coroner: Body found in Fort Collins mobile home must be forensically identified

Fort Collins police investigate a suspicious death at a north Fort Collins mobile home park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Two days after Fort Collins police officers found a person dead inside a north Fort Collins mobile home, the Larimer County Coroner's Office is working to forensically identify the body.

Coroner's office spokeswoman Debbie Reisdorff said this means investigators have to use something other than a visual identifier (such as a driver's license photograph) to determine the identity of a decedent. Reisdorff declined to share specific techniques being used to identify the body.

The coroner's office has conducted an autopsy but is not yet releasing the manner and cause of death.

The investigation began Wednesday, when police responded to a welfare check at 1601 N. College Ave. Officers noticed "several "suspicious factors" and entered a residence to investigate. They found a body inside, and are investigating it as a possible homicide.

