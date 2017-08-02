Coroner: City Park killing victim drowned

Heather "Helena" Hoffmann, right, is pictured here with her daughter. Hoffmann was found dead last week after leaving her shift at the McDonald's on W. Elizabeth (Photo: Courtesy of Hoffmann's family)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The 23-year-old mother found dead in Sheldon Lake in June drowned, the Larimer County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday.

The office previously ruled the death of Heather "Helena" Hoffmann a homicide, but had not provided further details about how she died. Hoffmann also suffered significant blunt force injuries, said Debbie Reisdorff, a spokeswoman for the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Jeffrey Etheridge, a registered sex offender and self-described transient, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with Hoffmann's death. He also faces charges of felony kidnapping, felony sex assault and felony tampering with a deceased human body — as well as two violent sentence enhancers.

The charge of tampering with a deceased human body was the most recent charge added to the case, according to the Larimer County District Attorney's Office. The prosecution filed a motion July 21 to add the count, and Eighth Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons granted the motion July 25.

