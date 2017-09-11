Coroner: Girls found dead in southwest Colorado were between 5 and 10 years old

(Photo: San Miguel Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A coroner has been unable to positively identify two girls found dead in southwest Colorado – and may need DNA test results to determine exactly who they are.



That testing could take weeks.



The girls – both between 5 and 10 years old – are at the center of an unfolding investigation in San Miguel County, where sheriff’s deputies have arrested five people but said little about the details of the allegations.

PREVIOUS: 2 children killed on SW Colorado farm

PREVIOUS: 4 arrested in deaths of 2 young girls on Colorado farm

San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante told 9Wants to Know on Monday that autopsies have been conducted but that he was awaiting the results of toxicology tests before he could say how the girls died.



He also said it’s possible that he may never be able to figure out exactly when they died.



Susan Lilly, spokeswoman for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that four of those who were arrested were taken into custody near the intersection of Road Y43 and Thunder Road, located a little more than a mile south of the town of Norwood.

Norwood is located about 35 miles northwest of Telluride.

Action on suspects in double homicide of 2 girls found on property south of Norwood. 5th suspect still at-large. https://t.co/t9yG4EG0qC pic.twitter.com/3PYOxcKMzY — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 9, 2017

County property records identify Frederick A. Blair as the owner of a 17.49-acre parcel of farm land on the northwest corner of Road Y43 and Thunder Road.



According to a news release, San Miguel County sheriff’s deputies were notified Friday that there were two dead children on a farm south of Norwood. After the bodies were found, four people were taken into custody and a fifth turned herself in to authorities:

Blair, who is 23 years old. According to court records, he was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, child abuse and child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing death.

Madani Ceus, 37. According to court records, she was being held on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing death.

Ika Eden, 53. According to court records, she was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing death.

Nathan Yah, 50. According to court records, he was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and two counts of child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing death.

Nashika Bramble, 36. According to court records, she was being held on suspicion of two counts of child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing death.

Deputies arrested Blair, Ceus, Eden and Yah on Friday at the property outside Norwood. Bramble turned herself in to authorities in Grand Junction on Sunday.



Bail was set at $150,000 for Bramble, but the other four were being held without bail. Court hearings for all five are scheduled Tuesday in Telluride.



Lilly said that while Blair had been in the area for some time the other four had lived at the farm for no more than 60 days.



Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

© 2017 KUSA-TV