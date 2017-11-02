Coroner identifies victims in Thornton Walmart shooting

Dozens of witnesses to the shooting were questioned by Thornton Police. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The names of the three people who were shot and killed at a Thornton Walmart on Wednesday have been released.

The Adams and Broomfield Counties Coroner announced Pamela Marques, 52, Carlos Moreno, 66 and Victor Vasquez, 26 died in Wednesday's shooting.

At this time, there's no indication the victims knew one another. Marques is from Denver, while Moreno and Vasquez are from unincorporated Adams County.

The three people who died were the only ones shot, police said. 9NEWS is working to learn more about the victims; however, a Walmart spokesperson said all employees at the store have been accounted for.

Scott Ostrem is accused of walking into the Grant Street Walmart “nonchalantly” at 6:10 p.m. and opening fire with a handgun on a group of people near the cash registers, according to a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department.

#thorntonwalmartshooting Arrested: Scott Ostrem, 47, police requesting any video footage associated with the incident, call 720-977-5069 pic.twitter.com/ZCYYuEPt91 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

The 47-year-old was arrested about a mile from his home on Thursday morning, nearly 14 hours after the shooting.

Thornton Police spokesperson Victor Avila said during a news conference Thursday morning that what ensued was “mass chaos” as people ran out of the store.

Police are people who have video of the attack contact them at 720-977-5069.

There's no known motive for the shooting at this time. Ostrem is expected to appear in court on Friday.

