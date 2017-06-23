A dead body was found in Fort Collins City Park lake on Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., Fort Collins Police Services confirmed (Photo: Jacy Marmaduke)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The Larimer County Coroner has identified 23-year-old Heather Hoffmann as the body found in a lake at Fort Collins' City Park.

The Fort Collins woman's body was found in Sheldon Lake at City Park on Wednesday evening. Her cause and manner of death are still pending and will be released at a later date, according to a release from the coroner's office.

A bystander called 911 at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday to report the body. Emergency responders arrived within 10 minutes. They removed the body from the water and finished investigating the scene by 9:45 p.m., police said.

Fort Collins Police Services spokeswoman Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan Thursday that detectives were "actively investigating" the case and couldn't "speculate or rule anything out" when asked if there was a threat to public safety.

