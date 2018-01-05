Coroner: Man found dead in ditch was shot in head

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Erik Leon Baker, was found by a passerby in the area of East 26th Avenue and North Himalaya Road.

The coroner says he had been shot in the head, and that his death was a homicide.

No other information about Baker was immediately available.

Aurora Police haven’t said if a suspect has been taken into custody or what the motive may have been for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide Detective Nick Huber with the Major Crimes division at 303-739-6090.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, tipsters are encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

