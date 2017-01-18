Couple accused of stealing from more than a hundred people

Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford have been arrested for their involvement in 102 catalytic converter thefts. (Photo: Fort Collins Police)

KUSA - They're not car thieves per se, but they might as well be.

Fort Collins Police announced two suspects were arrested for targeting more than a hundred cars and trucks along the Front Range since September.

Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford are accused of taking 102 catalytic converters.

Police say they would target cars in parking lots and often cut the converter out. It's a type of theft seen across the country and can be dangerous and costly for drivers.



Russ Hutton is the lead tech at Mancinelli's Auto Repair shop and has been in automotive industry for 34 years.



"People don't think about it until it happens to them," said Hutton.



He knows how quickly a catalytic converter can be stolen, as fast as within a minute or two.



Hutton also knows how dangerous it can be when that piece is missing.



"It's going to be harmful fumes into your vehicle and up through your floor boards," said Hutton.



It's a critical part of a cars exhaust system, but thieves want it for the metals inside platinum, palladium and rhodium. Which is what Fort Collins Police said Medley and Crawford were after, accused of stealing 102 converters from Fort Collins all the way to Colorado Springs between September and December of last year .



"In theory, having a catalytic converter for scrap sales isn't necessarily illegal. If somebody was to work in a junk yard that sort of that thing and come by them legitimately but obviously in this case they were stealing them," said Kate Kimbell, with Fort Collins Police Service.



A Fort Collins crime analyst noticed other agencies were investigating similar crimes with similar suspect descriptions and cars.



"To me they can make an honest living doing something else," said Hutton.

Hutton knew immediately what their pattern was, crawling under cars to cut the converter out because he's seen the damage himself during his career.



Police were able to trace Medley and Crawford to their home in Broomfield earlier this month. The couple is now likely facing charges in multiple cities. The severity of the charge depending on the cost of the crime.



Hutton estimates thieves can make fifty to hundred dollars a converter. And it can cost up to $1,200 to get the converter replaced.



Insurance may cover you if you have a comprehensive policy.

A lot of times thieves go after trucks because its higher up off the ground and easier to crawl under.

When that converter is gone, the car will sound more like a race car so the driver will know right away.

But drivers should be careful about the fumes since it can build up quickly, especially with so many people driving with the heat and the windows up.

