Criminal case uncertain for doctor accused of molestation

KUSA - Colorado pediatrician Dr. Micheal Brazelton is accused of molesting a teenage patient, but it’s unclear whether he’ll face criminal charges due to an apparent disconnect between law enforcement and state regulators.



This week, the state medical board indefinitely suspended the medical license for Dr. Brazelton, who practiced at Healthy Habits Pediatrics in the Littleton area near Bowles Ave. and Wadsworth Blvd.



The medical board concluded that Brazelton “performed an unnecessary and ungloved physical examination” on a teenager’s genital and anal areas. The patient was being seen for cold symptoms, according to the medical board.



The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told 9NEWS on Thursday that investigators already have an open criminal investigation against Brazelton for this incident.



In May of this year, a mother told deputies that her 15-year-old son was touched inappropriately by Brazelton during an April 22 office visit.



However, the criminal investigation stalled. Sheriff’s office spokesman Mark Techmeyer says investigators have not yet been able to establish probable cause to arrest the doctor.



Techmeyer says the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA,) which houses the state’s medical board, has not shared the records it relied on to suspend Brazelton’s license.



“We would be very interested in pursuing this to determine whether criminal charges should be filed,” Techmeyer said.



9NEWS has asked state regulators whether they intend to share their investigation with law enforcement.



A spokesperson for DORA says they are unable to publicaly share more details because the license is suspended, pending further possible action against Brazelton, which could include revocation of his license.



“I cannot provide details concerning the Board’s case against Dr. Brazelton as cases before the Colorado Medical Board are closed to the public under Colorado law until final disciplinary action is taken,” said DORA spokeswoman Cory Everett. "The Board actively collaborates with law enforcement on cases, and it is Board policy to share information with law enforcement to partner on investigations."



This isn’t Brazelton’s first trouble with state regulators.



In 2006, he was caught looking at pornography on a work computer. In 2007, regulators said they found “no evidence” that any of the pornography involved children.



Regulators agreed to allow Brazelton to continue to practice medicine, with a list of conditions, including a requirement that a parent or another medical staffer had to be present if he conducted a physical exam on a patient.



In 2008, he received a formal warning for violating that condition of his license by performing two sports physicals on children without a parent or other medical staff in the room.



It’s unclear whether the alleged molestation this year happened with anyone else present to witness it.



Meantime, Dr. Brazelton’s practice alerted patients on its Facebook page that he will be gone for “the next several weeks” due to a “family emergency” because his mother passed away, but makes no mention of the fact that the doctor has been legally banned from practicing medicine. 9NEWS did locate an obituary for the doctor’s mother.



Healthy Habits Pediatrics told 9NEWS it has “no comment at this time,” on the doctor’s license being suspended because it is a “pending legal matter.” As of Thursday, Brazelton still appeared at the top of the clinic’s list of doctors.



His bio says Brazelton is married, has four children, and that his “desire to help serve God’s children has led him to volunteer for medical mission trips in developing countries of Asia, Central and South America as well as working at homeless shelters here in Denver.”



The bio also says that he teaches as an Associate Professor at Children’s Hospital Colorado / the University of Colorado.



Children’s Hospital Colorado says Brazelton held “clinical privileges” in their system, which have been suspended. The hospital said in a statement that “Brazelton is not employed by Children’s Hospital Colorado nor does he see patients at Children’s Colorado.”



Despite the fact the criminal case has stalled, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they will keep the case open as they gather more information.

