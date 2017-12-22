Criminals' 'high' hopes for the holidays thwarted by law enforcement

Photo courtesy the Morgan County Sheriff's Office | Left: The damaged SUV. Right: The siezed pot

KUSA - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they busted a driver in a head-on collision who was transporting 150 pounds of pot in their SUV back on December 13.

Deputies were first called to the scene east of the Pinneo Feedlot on Highway 34 because of a head-on collision. A driver of an SUV collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig, deputies say.

It took several hours to clean up the wreckage and file reports, authorities say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer escaped the wreck unscathed. Deputies say the driver of the SUV survived the wreck.

© 2017 KUSA-TV