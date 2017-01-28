CSU football player arrested for alleged assault

(Photo: The Coloradoan)

THE COLORADOAN - CSU football player Nicho Garcia was arrested this week on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault for an alleged altercation with a neighbor that occurred around midnight Oct. 16.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Devin Odell signed an arrest warrant for Garcia on Jan. 20 following an investigation by Fort Collins Police Services, and Garcia turned himself in Tuesday. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and released Wednesday on a $2,000 bond, records show.

"We have been aware of the legal matter involving Nicho Garcia and have been in communication with the university and local authorities throughout the process," Colorado State University coach Mike Bobo said Friday through a school spokesman. "As with all pending legal matters, we do not have further comment at this time."

Garcia, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Overland, Kansas, transferred to CSU last summer after playing football for two seasons at Highland Community College in Kansas. He practiced with the Rams throughout the 2016 season but has yet to play in a game for CSU. He was with the team in Boise, Idaho, for the Dec. 22 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

