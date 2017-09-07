CSU police officer dragged by vehicle after traffic stop

FORT COLLINS - A Colorado State University Police Officer sustained injuries after being dragged by a vehicle on Thursday morning.

At around 1:43 a.m. near Prospect Road and Whitcomb Street, a CSU Police Officer conducted a routine traffic stop of a single male driver.

The driver, 21-year-old Dominic Charles Jackson, produced a gun and attempted to flee in the vehicle.

The Police officer was then dragged by the vehicle for a short distance before it came to a stop and Jackson was taken in to custody.

Jackson and the officer were both transported to the hospital.

The officer sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Jackson was treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle was later determined to be stolen.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

We will update as more information becomes available.

