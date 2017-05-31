CU Boulder police sergeant charged with felony stalking

CU-Boulder (Photo: CU-Boulder)

BOULDER - A CU Boulder police sergeant charged with one count of felony stalking has been placed on administrative leave, a school spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office says Sgt. Michael Dodson was charged with stalking another CU employee.

“As chief, I have a duty to ensure the actions of all our employees are within policy and meet the expectations of our values,” CU Boulder Chief of Police Ken Koch said in a release. “When there are allegations of wrongdoing, we need to investigate those fully and be accountable for the findings. I am very concerned about the alleged conduct because it does not reflect the strong reputation of our department nor the character of our employees.”

When the department became aware of the allegations, the Longmont Police Department took over the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

CUPD says Dodson has worked for the department since 1996.

