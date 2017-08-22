CU football player arrested for second time in a month

Mug shot of 19-year-old Anthony Julmisse (Photo: Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

BOULDER - A suspended University of Colorado football player has been arrested for the second in a month.

19-year-old Anthony Julmisse was arrested Sunday for first-degree trespassing, robbery, criminal mischief and careless driving, according to jail records.

Additional details on what led up to his arrest were not immediately available.

The sophomore cornerback was also arrested on July 27 on domestic violence, assault and harassment charges.

After that arrest, football head coach Mike MacIntyre suspended Julmisse indefinitely from all team activities.

CU Boulder spokesman Ryan Huff Chief Spokesperson released the following statement on Julmisse’s most recent arrest.

“Anthony Julmisse remains on indefinite team suspension from his previous arrest in July. While we’re still gathering information about this latest case, we are concerned to hear of these allegations. It’s important to note that in any criminal case involving a student-athlete, there are three separate processes that can result in discipline – a determination by the coach, court sentencing and sanctions from the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution.”

