Cyclist found shot to death near popular trail

Tim Watkins was hugely popular in the Palmer Lake mountain biking community. (Photo: Watkins Family)

KUSA - The death of a 60-year-old mountain biker whose body was found by a hiker in a popular recreation area Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there are no potential suspects in the death of Tim Watkins, a Palmer Lake resident who was very involved in the local mountain biking community – and who even had trails named after him.

While it started as a death investigation, deputies say it is now being considered a homicide after they learned Watkins had been shot.

Friends and fellow mountain bikers say there have been issues with people firing guns in the area where Watkins was found.

A family member said Watkins left on his mountain bike on Thursday. His body was discovered near the Mount Herman area on Sunday morning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents near this Palmer Lake open space to be careful.

Anyone with information about Watkins’ death is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666.

