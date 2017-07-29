DA: Deputy justified when he shot, killed carjacking suspect

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - Prosecutors say a sheriff's deputy was justified when he shot and killed a carjacking suspect in northern Colorado.



Larimer County District Attorney Cliff Riedel says 23-year-old Chet Knuppel was shot as he came toward officers in a field between Loveland and Fort Collins on June 30.

According to The Loveland Reporter-Herald, Knuppel had blown a tire after he stole his parents' vehicle. He then tried to carjack a nearby vehicle from an elderly couple, telling them he had a handgun.



A passing emergency medical technician who thought an accident had occurred scared Knuppel, who got into his disabled vehicle and tried to flee. After crashing the vehicle, Knuppel fled into the field where he was shot.

